Small brush fire extinguished near Mountaindale off Corey Road

A small brush fire north of the community of Mountaindale was extinguished by firefighters Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to the fire off NW Corey Road around 2 p.m.

Photo from the scene of a brush fire near NW Corey Road April 20, 2024. Photo: TVF&R

According to TVF&R, the fire, which photos showed burning to the edge of a gravel road, was kept to about a quarter of an acre. The fire was caused by escaped debris burning, TVF&R said.

“Fortunately, there were no injuries reported, and no structures were damaged or threatened during the incident,” TVF&R said in a statement.

Banks Fire District and other agencies responded to two wildfires Thursday afternoon north of Banks and northwest of Timber. One of those fires was also caused by an escaped burn pile, and the other fire’s cause was under investigation.