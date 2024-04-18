Banks Fire responds to brush fire on Hidden Mountain Drive

Banks Fire District firefighters halted a 1/2 acre fire north of Banks Thursday afternoon near NW Hidden Mountain Drive.

According to Banks Fire spokesperson Mitch Ward, crews were first called to the scene of a reported brush fire at 1:26 p.m. near the 4300 block of NW Hidden Mountain Drive.

“The forward progress of the fire was stopped, crews continue to work on putting out the fire,” Ward said around 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

In a message to the Banks Post, he confirmed that the fire was caused by an escaped burn pile.

No structure are threatened by the fire, which is burning on a slope mostly cleared of tall timber.

“Banks Fire would like to remind anyone doing any outdoor burning to always check with your local fire department, or forestry department, ahead of time as wind and low humidity can be factors that significantly raise the danger of a controlled burn getting out of control,” Ward said.

Also aiding on scene were firefighters from Forest Grove Fire & Rescue and the Oregon Department of Forestry.