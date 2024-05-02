CPO 14 plans to elect officers, discuss school bond, Holt Homes May 9

Washington County Community Participation Organization 14 is set to elect officers and take the next step in relaunching at a second meeting scheduled for Thursday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Banks Public Library in the Jane Moore Community Room.

“Washington County Community Participation Organizations (CPOs) are community-led organizations made up of neighbors who work together to improve their communities,” the county said on a webpage for the program.

The county is split into many CPOs, with Banks, Timber, Manning, and Buxton placed together in one CPO, CPO 14.

The group has already nominated officers to reform the inactive group at their first meeting.

According to Ayla Hoffler, who said she has been working with Washington County to get the local CPO launched as pro tem chair, Thursday’s meeting will see event organizers review and introduce nominees, who are:

Ayla Hofler for Chair, Marsha Kirk for Vice Chair, Bergh Bechen for Secretary, Brian Matthews for Subcommitee Position 1, and Elaine Goldman for Subcommittee Position 2.

Many of those nominees are active in other aspects of civic life in the Banks area. Marsha Kirk currently serves as a Banks city counselor, among other volunteer roles. Ayla Hofler and Bergh Bechen are running for precinct committee person slots in the Republican May 21 primary; Bechen for the 326 rural Banks precinct and Ayla for the 301 rural NW county precinct.

Elaine Goldman serves on the city of Banks Library Board.

Also on the agenda are two hot topics in the greater Banks community: A discussion around Holt Homes’ recent open house held April 11, and the Banks School District Bond that will be on the May 21 primary ballot.

Bruce Bartlett, who serves as chair of the Committee for Community Involvement Steering Committee, a CPO-adjacent county group, will give a presentation on the CPO program and how it operates and the past and present of the program.

Also on the agenda is a topic for new business and discussing the next month’s agenda. The meeting is scheduled to adjourn at 8 p.m.

The Banks Public Library is located in Banks at 42461 NW Market Street. Contact library staff by phone at 503-324-1382, by email at [email protected] or find out more online at cityofbanks.org/library.