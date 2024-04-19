Smoke rises at a reported wildfire near North Fork Wolf Creek Road northwest of Timber. Photo: Banks Fire District
Banks Fire responds to second fire NW of Timber near Four County Point

Already tackling a 1/2 acre wildfire north of Banks, a second fire reported miles away has Banks Fire District crews responding northwest of Timber.

In the area where the Washington County meets three other counties, fire crews are on scene, Banks Fire spokesperson Mitch Ward said in a message to the Banks Post.

Ward said the fire was in the Oregon Department of Forestry’s protection area, and ultimately the fire was at about half to three quarters of an acre in size.

A photo shared from the scene showed smoke rising from a stand of young trees in a somewhat recently logged area with a long hose line stretched down a gravel road.

In addition to Banks Fire, fire agencies from Seaside, Cannon Beach, Vernonia, Elsie and the Oregon Department of Forestry were on scene.

The cause remains under investigation, Ward said.


Chas Hundley
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

