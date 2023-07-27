Fire burning in slash, brush north of Mountaindale

A wildfire northeast of the Mountaindale community began early Thursday morning, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said.

According to a social media post from the fire agency, a vegetation fire began burning in timber slash and brush shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday at a location near NW Pumpkin Ridge Road.

In addition to TVF&R crews, the Banks Fire District, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue and the Oregon Department of Forestry were all assisting at the scene.

There was no word on the size of the fire.

The approximate location of the fire.

Unlock all stories and support the independent Banks Post newsroom with a digital subscription.