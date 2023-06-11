Glider makes emergency landing in Verboort field

A glider launched out of the North Plains Gliderport between North Plains and Mountaindale made an emergency landing in a Verboort-area field Saturday afternoon.

According to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, the the pilot was uninjured.

“The aircraft will remain there until it can be safely removed and cause minimal damage to the wheat crop,” FGF&R said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the glider ran out of lift and landed in a wheat field. The location was described as south of Osterman Road between Highway 47 and Visitation Road.