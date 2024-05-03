St. Francis Steak Dinner and Antique Tractor Show is Saturday

It’s a steak dinner, it’s a tractor show, it’s one of the biggest events in Roy every year and it’s tomorrow, unless you’re reading this on Saturday, May 4, in which case it’s today.

The St. Francis Steak Dinner and Antique Tractor Show runs from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Roy.

Launched in 1968, the event, briefly interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 but restored bigger than ever in 2022 is a fundraiser for the only school in Roy, but like other rural communities, it’s a local celebration that brings community members together to enjoy food, a bazaar featuring handcrafted goods and items and a tractor show.

A look at the event’s website — which can be used to order dinner in advance — shows a gallery of tractors from years past, as well as all the information you’d need to enjoy the dinner.

The event used to be held in March, but was shifted to May so that the ground would be able to handle the tractors with less mud and more stability.

St. Francis is located at 39135 NW Harrington Road in Roy.