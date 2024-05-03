Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency meeting set for May 16 in Buxton

The governing body that is responsible for the development of the Salmonberry Trail plans to meet in Buxton May 16 for a regular business meeting.

The Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency (STIA) meeting will start Thursday, May 16 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Hornshuh Creek Fire Station on Highway 26.

In general, these meetings are also livestreamed on the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Director’s Office Youtube channel.

On the draft agenda for the meeting are a number of topics involving the development of the trail and of the board’s business.

The meeting will begin with the welcoming of a new board, Matthew Haller, who will represent the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde on STIA.

Haller was elected to the Grand Ronde Tribal Council in the closest election in the Tribe’s history in September 2023.

Also on the agenda is a vote on the adoption of proposed Minimum Trail Requirements, reports from the Salmonberry Trail Foundation, updates on the Stub Stewart to Banks trail segment, and more.

The proposed Salmonberry Trail is an 80-plus mile corridor that follows the Port of Tillamook Bay Railway from Banks to Tillamook, passing through Manning, Buxton, Timber, Enright, Mohler, and other communities and cities in Washington and Tillamook Counties.

STIA was formed in 2015 as a framework of government agencies, including the Oregon Department of Forestry, Washington County, the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and more. It is the government entity responsible for promoting and leading planning, development and maintenance of the proposed Salmonberry Trail.

Hornshuh Creek Fire Station #14, Banks Fire District’s newest station, is located at 49021 NW Sunset Hwy just outside of Buxton.

A series of trail cleanup days have been scheduled throughout May. Find out more online.