Mountaindale home engulfed in flames Wednesday morning

A home was largely destroyed by fire in Mountaindale early Wednesday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

The fire’s location was listed as the 16600 block of NW Dairy Creek Road, about one mile north of the Mountaindale Road and Dairy Creek Road intersection.

The home is near the westernmost edge of the territory served by Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, who responded with assistance from Banks Fire District 13 and Hillsboro Fire & Rescue.

“Despite the home being completely engulfed in the fire, all occupants, including the cat, were able to safely evacuate,” The sheriff’s office said.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue described challenges to fighting the fire as it was ongoing, noting that downed power lines and difficulty access to the property had challenged responding firefighters.

Video courtesy Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue

Because of the rural location of the home, water tenders had to be used to bring water to the location.

“Firefighters had to lay 2,000 feet of hose to get water to the crews who were working to control the fire,” TVF&R said.

Photo of an engulfed home on Dairy Creek Road near Mountaindale courtesy WCSO Photo from the scene of a residential fire on Dairy Creek Road near Mountaindale courtesy TVF&R Photo from the scene of a residential fire on Dairy Creek Road near Mountaindale courtesy TVF&R

One occupant of the home was checked out for minor injuries at the scene, but was not transported for further treatment.

“Investigators are actively working the scene,” the sheriff’s office said Wednesday morning.