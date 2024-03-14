Scouts collect more than 500 pounds of food for local food bank

The numbers are in from the “Scouting for Food” event held March 2 in Banks, and Banks Troop 581 Scoutmaster Cliff Cottam said cubs and scouts collected 564 pounds of food for donation to the Banks Community Food Bank, run by the Banks Community United Methodist Church.

The food came from residents in the city of Banks, who filled bags with nonperishable food items.

It’s an annual event, and the total brings the last seven years of about 2,500 pounds of donated food to over 3,000 pounds.

Families looking for food assistance in the greater Banks region can find the Banks Community Food Bank at the Banks Community United Methodist Church, which operates Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., according to the church’s website.

More information can be found online at bankscommunityumc.org/mission-work/food-bank. The food bank is located at 42391 NW Depot Street in Banks.