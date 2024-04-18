Holt Homes holds Aerts Addition open house

Dozens of Banks-area residents filtered into an open house held the evening of Thursday April 11 at the Banks Middle School to hear from representatives from Holt Homes and their consultants on their preliminary plans for a development that could see 950 new homes built in Banks on and near the current Quail Valley Golf Course.

Also part of the proposed development—dubbed Aerts Addition—are plans for a new public park and walking trails and paths, sites for commercial and industrial uses, new roads, and more.

The open house is an early step in the process, and an actual development application must be submitted and approved by city leaders before it can be considered a reality, among many other steps the company must take.

With more than a dozen staff members from Holt and AKS Engineering & Forestry LLC, a company hired by Holt Homes and other consultants, community members visited five different stations showing a timeline, amenities, maps, floorplans and more.

Refreshments and comment cards were also on hand.

Comment cards at the Aerts Addition open house in Banks held April 11, 2024. Photo: Chas Hundley Easels at the Aerts Addition open house in Banks held April 11, 2024. Photo: Chas Hundley Easels at the Aerts Addition open house in Banks held April 11, 2024. Photo: Chas Hundley

Spotted in the crowd were at least two city councilors, and a school principal.

Also present was Rian Tuttle, President and Chief Operating Officer of Holt Homes.

“Holt’s really excited to bring a master plan that offers great amenities and is planned in a way that it delivers over many many years to facilitate housing for the future of Banks,” he said during the event in a brief interview with the Banks Post held about 45 minutes into the open house.

“I’ve been very happy with the attendance and the opportunity to speak to the public and hear the community’s feedback on the project that we’re proposing,” he added.

According to information displayed at the event, the next step in the process for Holt Homes will be to incorporate feedback from Thursday’s event into an application, finalize the application, and then submit it to the city where it will undergo review from the city and other local government agencies, public notice to neighbors will be issued, staff will review the plan and prepare a recommendation, the Banks Planning Commission will hold a public hearing, as will the city council, and then a final decision will be made by the council.

If you missed the open house, you’re in luck: Much of what was displayed on easels can be viewed online in this .pdf. The city of Banks also established an FAQ outlining their part in the process.

