‘Scouting for Food’ is March 2

The annual rite of Scouts collecting food for a local food bank in Banks is back this year, Banks Troop 581 Scoutmaster Cliff Cottam said in an email to the Banks Post.

Saturday, February 24, Scouts and Cub Scouts from Troop 581 and Pack 581 will hit the streets of Banks to distribute door hangers and bags. The following Saturday, March 2, they’ll pick those bags up, filled with nonperishable, unexpired foods supplied by the people of Banks for donation to the Banks Community Food Bank, run by the Banks Community United Methodist Church.

Cottam said that bags should be placed out Saturday, March 2 prior to 9 a.m., and that scouts and cubs would be picking them up from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. that day.

“In the last seven years, Scouts and Cubs have donated more than 2,500 pounds of food to the Banks Food Bank,” Cottam said.

The annual event is held throughout the region every year, with communities across Oregon and SW Washington participating, including in Forest Grove, Vernonia, and elsewhere.

Those interested in finding out more about scouting in Banks can contact Cliff Cottam by phone at 503-809-2742 or by email at [email protected]. Cub Scouts (grades K – 5) meet on Wednesday evening, while Scouts (grades 6 – 12) meet Tuesday evening.

Families looking for food assistance in the greater Banks region can find the Banks Community Food Bank at the Banks Community United Methodist Church, which operates Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., according to the church’s website

According to the church, the food bank has been in operation for about 40 years and is a partner agency with the Oregon Food Bank. Beyond serving just the city of Banks, the food bank serves people across the entirety of the Banks School District, which includes Timber, Buxton, Manning, Hayward, and more areas near Banks and the furthest reaches of northwestern Washington County.

More information can be found online at bankscommunityumc.org/mission-work/food-bank. The food bank is located at 42391 NW Depot Street in Banks.

Those looking for local food assistance can call Andy Haboush at 503-647-5511.

County

Anyone in Washington County needing immediate food assistance can schedule a pickup to get an emergency food box Monday through Friday 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Community Action of Washington County by dialing 503-726-0812.

Community Action is located at 1001 SW Baseline Street in Hillsboro. More information can be found online at caowash.org/find-help/food-help.html.

More resources can be found by dialing 211, which can direct interested parties to housing, transportation, food, shelter resources and more. More food banks can be found elsewhere online at foodfinder.oregonfoodbank.org.