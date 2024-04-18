City coloring contest open until April 30

The city of Banks’ National Drinking Water Week Coloring Contest, an annual event held by the city for young customers of Banks’ municipal water system is open for entries until April 30 at 1 p.m.

This year’s contestwill be the 15th year the city has invited children from homes that use Banks’ municipal water system both inside the city and the smaller number of homes outside the city on city water to fill in a coloring page and submit it for prizes and recognition at a city council meeting.

Open to children ages 2 – 12, entering the contest is as easy as downloading the entry form (which includes the coloring sheet) from the city website, or finding it in your April water bill, coloring it in, and then either mailing it to the city of Banks with your water payment or dropping it off at the City of Banks Administrative Offices.

Forms and coloring sheets can also be picked up at city offices and the Banks Public Library during open hours.

This year’s artwork is of an anthropomorphized woodland creature brushing their teeth at a sink embedded into a tree. Entries will be judged by Mayor Stephanie Jones, according to City Recorder and Assistant City Manager Angie Lanter.

There are four age categories (ages 2-4, ages 5-6, ages 7-9 and ages 10-12), with first, second, and third place prizes awarded for each category.

First place winners will receive a certificate of recognition and their original artwork returned, A $25 gift certificate to Eazy Peazy Eatz, and—a perk that might encourage parents to cultivate artistic skills in their young ones—a $25 reimbursement on their water bill.

That’s right: It’s time for your kids to start paying the bills.

In second place, prizes include a certificate and artwork returned, a $15 gift card, and a $15 water bill reimbursement.

In third place, prizes include a certificate and artwork returned, a $10 gift card, and a $10 water bill reimbursement.

Winners will receive a phone call and be asked to attend the May 14 city council meeting to receive recognition and their prizes.

For adults, while they can’t enter, and can’t win prizes, there’s nothing stopping you from downloading the coloring form and enjoying yourself, too.

National Drinking Water Week is May 4 – 10.

The city of Banks administrative offices are located at 13680 NW Main Street. Find them online at www.cityofbanks.org or by phone at 503-324-5112.

The Banks Public Library is located in Banks at 42461 NW Market Street. Contact library staff by phone at 503-324-1382, by email at [email protected] or find out more online at cityofbanks.org/library.

Another recent city contest saw two winners in the “If I Were Mayor…” essay contest, Lelia Stewart at the middle school level and Malia Stewart at the high school level. Both entries were sent to a statewide contest.