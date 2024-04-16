City working to repair water leak on Oak Way

The city of Banks is working to repair a water leak on Oak Way in the Arbor Village development starting since early Tuesday morning.

The city has known there was a leak since at least April 8 and had originally planned for repairs on April 18 and 19, but then the issue became suddenly more severe.

“It gave away at 1:30 am this morning,” City Recorder and Assistant City Manager Angie Lanter said in an email to the Banks Post.

City Public Works staff are working to repair the leak at NW Oak Way between Devonmoor and Groveshire Avenues, and 13 homes are without water.

“Please use caution if driving in that area,” the city urged.

The affected homes, all notified by door hangers and phone calls, will be on a boil water notice until the city can repair the leak, take a water sample to the lab and receive passing results, a process expected to be finished in mid-morning or early afternoon Wednesday, April 17.

Those homes will be notified by phone when the boil water notice has been lifted.