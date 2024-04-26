Banks School District to hold second bond town hall

A second informational meeting about Measure 34-336, a school bond to tackle a number of infrastructure projects at the Banks School District will be held Saturday, April 27 at 9 a.m. at the Hornshuh Creek Fire Station in Buxton.

Coffee and doughnuts will be on hand, as will information on the bond and the proposed projects the district would tackle if voters approve the measure at the May 21 election.

“Hopefully this location is more convenient for folks in the Northwest area of our district,” the district said in a statement. “Everyone is welcome to attend!”

Chief among the list of proposed projects is the construction of a new two-story building to replace most of the learning space at the existing high school.

While not a full replacement of the Banks High School, new construction would replace “most of the high school,” the language submitted to the Washington County Election Division reads.

For most property owners in the district, which includes the city of Banks and communities like Timber, Buxton, Manning, Hayward and portions of Roy, the impact to property taxes would see a rise from the existing $1.80 per $1000 of assessed value to an estimated $2.99 per $1,000 of assessed value.

Assessed value is set by a county assessor and is generally lower than what you might see a home sell for on, say, Zillow.

You can see you home’s assessed value on the county’s assessment and taxation web portal by visiting washcotax.co.washington.or.us. or reading your most recent property tax statement

The school district also built a comprehensive bond information page that includes project details, an FAQ, and a calculator to see what the impact of the tax would be to property owners.

The district previously held an informational meeting on March 7 in Banks.

Hornshuh Creek Fire Station, the Banks Fire District’s newest station, is located on Highway 26 in the Buxton and Manning area at 49021 NW Sunset Highway.