Forest Grove Farmers Market season opens May 1

The Forest Grove Farmers Market begins for the season Wednesday, May 1 in downtown Forest Grove on Main Street from 4 to 8 p.m.
Every Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m., the farmers market, run by the nonprofit Adelante Mujeres will be held on Main Street, which is closed to vehicle traffic and usually packed with local visitors, families, and traditionally, a lot of dogs.
Throughout the season, the market draws a number of local crafters, information booths, small businesses and farm stands, including Gales Creek and and Banks-area farms and businesses.
Opening day will see at least one local farm set up as a vendor: Greenville Farms, located in the historic Greenville community just outside of the city of Banks.
A full list of vendors and a map can be found online.
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.