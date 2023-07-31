City opens Citizenship Award nominations

The city of Banks is accepting nominations for the 2023 Banks Citizenship Award until September 30.
The city’s announcement on July 26 that nominations are being accepted says citizens and residents of Banks and the surrounding area who meet one or more of the following criteria are eligible:
Exemplifies a life dedicated to the Banks’ way of hard work, self-improvement, and community service.
Embodies the spirit of philanthropy while showing a remarkable commitment in both their personal and professional lives to improving the City of Banks.
Preserves, celebrates and promotes the richness of history, tradition, and values of our great City, while working to create a better world for all of us in the future by the work they do today.
Shares gifts with the community to boost recognition of the City of Banks.
City staff, elected city officials, and past award recipients are not eligible for nomination.
More information, submission instructions, and an application form can be found on the city of Banks website.
The winning nominee will be notified by phone after October 31, and recognized during the November 14 Banks City Council meeting.
Past Banks Citizenship Award Recipients
2012 – Jim Hough
2013 – Kathie Jackson & Jim Lucas
2014 – Raymond Deeth
2015 – Mark Ward
2016 – Marion Steinbach
2017 – Mel & Becky Clark
2018 – Shirley Javorsky
2019 – David Duyck
2020 – Leslee Sipp
2021 – Josh & Melissa Merritt
2022 – Margaret Holland
