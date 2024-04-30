Washington County farms, small businesses can get emergency loans to aid in winter storm recovery

Farms and small businesses in Washington County that suffered damage as a result of this year’s winter weather storm in January have options to seek funding to aid in their recovery.

Farms in Washington County can apply for an emergency loan through a United States Department of Agriculture disaster assistance programs online at farmers.gov.

A quick online tool allows farmers to select what type of damage occurred and will then list appropriate disaster assistance programs.

For other small business owners in Washington County, an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) is available to help offset costs as a result of the storm.

“Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have been met had the disaster not occurred,” said Associate Administrator Francisco Sánchez of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Disaster Recovery & Resilience in a press release.

The deadline to apply for economic injury is November 8, 2024. More information and applications can be found online.

Washington County has other resources available to business owners online.