Banks National Night Out is August 1

The Banks National Night Out will return Tuesday, August 1 starting at 6 p.m. at Banks’ Sunset Speedway.

Scheduled to run until 8:30 p.m., the free community event is put on by the city of Banks and features free barbecue hot dogs from Jim’s Market, face painting and balloon animals from Joy Entertainers, and booths from first responders and law enforcement agencies like the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Metro West Ambulance, and the Banks Fire District.

National Night Out is a nationwide initiative held the first Tuesday of every August in communities across the nation to foster police-community partnerships.

A Facebook event for the evening’s festivities can be found online with more information.

Sunset Speedway is located in Banks at 12765 NW Main Street.