Banks June 2023 Police Log

As presented to the Banks City Council Tuesday, July 11

Theft – NW Walterwood Ct– An unknown person stole a bag of softball equipment from the front porch of the owner.

Theft – NW Main St – A female, who is known to the store employees, put several items into her bag/purse and left the store without paying for them. Deputy Pope later contacted the female and arrested her for theft.

Domestic Disturbance – NW Jarvis Pl – A male police to report that his girlfriend had slapped him the night before. The male reported that she slapped him while he was in bed trying to sleep. The male refused to be press charges as there were no injuries that resulted from the slap.

Domestic Disturbance – NW Scottston Ter – A neighbor called to report a welfare check as they heard a male yelling. Deputies responded and contacted a male and female. Over several years, the male has made several threats of physical harm and death to not only the female but his now adult children. The male was later arrested for several crimes to include menacing. The male was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was lodged.

Domestic Disturbance – NW Atwater Ct – Deputies were dispatched to an “Incomplete 911” call where the call taker could hear a female say don’t push me. Deputies were able to track down the address of the where the call originated from. Deputies contacted a male a female. The female reported that they were recently divorced where she was awarded several things by the judge. The female said the male does like or agree with the judgement and has been demanding money. The male made several threats of physical harm and death. The male was later taken into custody for menacing and lodged in the Washington County Jail.