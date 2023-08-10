Banks July 2023 Police Log

As presented to the Banks City Council Tuesday, August 8 2023 by members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Warrant service – NW Main St: An alert citizen called report that they had seen a wanted subject in town. The wanted subject is known to attempt to allude police. Several deputies responded and were able to locate the subject. The subject was taken into custody without incident. The subject was later transported to the Washington County Jail where they were lodged.

Criminal Mischief – NW Main St: During the overnight hours, an unknown suspect(s) broke several windows of Banks Elementary and High School.

Recovered Stolen Vehicle – NW Main St: During the early morning hours, a deputy was driving thru town when he noticed a suspicious vehicle at the laundry mat. The deputy noticed that the vehicle was parked parallel next to the building instead of straight in. The deputy recognized the subject behind the wheel of the vehicle from several prior contacts. The deputy asked dispatch to run the license plates while he spoke with the subject in the vehicle. Dispatch later advised that the vehicle was stolen. The subject was taken into custody without incident. The subject was later transported to the Washington County Jail where he was lodged.

Domestic Disturbance – NW Main St: Deputies were dispatched to a fight at the laundry mat. Upon arrival, deputies saw a male on top of a female wrestling. The first deputy detained the male then spoke with the female. The female was uncooperative and refused to answer questions. The deputy was able to speak to a witness and watch video of the incident. After doing so, the male was taken in custody for domestic menacing. The male was later transported to the Washington County Jail where he was lodged.

Warrant Service – NW Trellis Way: A deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on NW Main St. Upon contacting the driver, the deputy recognized the driver and knew he had valid warrant for his arrest. Dispatch later confirmed the driver did in fact have a valid warrant for his arrest. The driver was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was lodged.