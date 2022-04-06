Banks’ Coffee Country gets new owner, stays in family

With the snip of an oversized pair of scissors, Matt Smith marked his place as the new owner of the long-running Coffee Country coffee stand in Banks, a small business owned and operated by the same family for 28 years.

Smith said his grandparents originally started the business—his grandmother, Alice Ralph, was present at the ribbon cutting ceremony March 17—and it’s remained in the family since. Now, it’s his turn.

Smith said he plans to add premium bagel sandwiches and other items from My Favorite Muffin to the stand’s current espresso, coffee, and other beverage and food offerings.

Sitting currently at the back of the Oak Village Shopping Center anchored by Jim’s Market, the stand was launched by Alice Ralph—at the time, Alice Fields—and . . .

