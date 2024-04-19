ASK WCSO: Window Fall Safety

A monthly column produced by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Window falls happen quickly and unexpectedly, and as our weather warms up, we want to remind everyone about the hidden danger windows pose in our homes.

During this time of year, we often begin to receive calls related to window falls. There are many steps you can take to help prevent window falls, while keeping in mind that windows still need to be accessible as an alternate exit point in case of emergency. Here are some tips to keep your little ones safe:

Keep windows closed and locked when not in use or when young children are present. If needed for ventilation, try to open a window that is out of reach of a child.

Install window stops or guards– screens are meant to keep bugs out, not children in. Make sure the window stops at a maximum of 4 inches when opened, even with screens installed.

Avoid placing furniture or anything children can climb on near a window. This reduces the risk of children being tempted to explore and potentially fall.

Teach children to stay at least 2 feet away from windows and enforce the rule.

Use only cordless window coverings or make the cord inaccessible. Cords can pose a strangulation risk to children.

Let the sunshine and nice weather in, but always prioritize safety. Let’s work together to prevent window falls.

Stay safe!