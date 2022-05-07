Banks City Councilor Erica Harold-Heine resigns

Banks City Councilor Erica Harold-Heine resigned from the Banks City Council Wednesday, May 4 over what she described as bullying from fellow councilor Pete Edison and a lack of leadership from Mayor Stephanie Jones in addressing the issue. Jones and Edison denied her claims . . .

