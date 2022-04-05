Banks approves funding for new city basketball court

The Banks City Council unanimously approved the allocation of $50,000 to construct prior to June 30 a basketball court in Greenville Park, a project that has been discussed for more than a decade, but not without some contentious consideration among the councilors.

City Manager Jolynn Becker suggested there were three options for building a city park basketball court, and that one of them would keep the construction costs under $50,000, the caveat being it would not include lights, which means no hoops shall be shot after dusk.

“It will be just the court itself,” Becker said. “Everything will be there except for lights — the lighting of the court … We’re going to wait a year to see if we really need it and see what people are looking for but we are setting it up to be able to accept lights.”

Councilor Pete Edison asked Becker what the . . .

