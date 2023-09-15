Banks August 2023 Police Log

As presented by deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to the Banks City Council Tuesday, September 12

Possible Violation of Release Agreement – NW Depot St – While on routine patrol, Deputy Pope saw a vehicle parked across the street from a victim’s house, belonging to a person whom he had arrested for domestic violence a few weeks prior. Deputy Pope knows that typically, when released from custody, folks sign a form detailing the conditions being released. Usually, one of the conditions is not being allowed “x” amount of feet within the victim, the victim’s place of work or residence. Deputy Pope was able to review the signed release agreement and saw that the person was not allowed at the victim’s residence but did not specify a distance. Deputy Pope called and emailed the court release office and advised them of the incident.

Stolen Vehicle – NW Woodman Ave – Police were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle. The victim told deputies that several days prior, he had allowed his adult daughter and her boyfriend to borrow the vehicle for 24hr. The victim attempted to call and text the daughter several times with no success before reporting the vehicle stolen. The vehicle was entered into a national database as being stolen. A few days later, Vancouver Police located the vehicle and took who ever was in the vehicle into custody.

Theft from Vehicle – NW Banks Rd – An unknown person stole several medications and medical documents from the victim’s unlocked car. Unfortunately the security cameras in the area were not operational at the time of the theft.

Traffic Crash – NW Main St – Deputies responded to a report of an injury crash involving a pickup truck and a bicyclist. Once on scene, deputies learned that the bicyclist was riding southbound on NW Main St on the northbound side approaching the driveway of the “In-N-Out Market”. A large pickup truck turned right (northbound) onto Main St from the market. The pickup truck knocked the rider from the bicycle and then ran over the rider. The driver of the pickup truck remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. Due to the mechanism of injury, the bicyclist was transported via ambulance to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was cited for several violations.

Traffic Crash – NW Main St – Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle into a tree. The driver of the vehicle told deputies that the power steering in the car had failed, causing the car to veer right, over the curb and into the tree. Deputies did not observe ay injuries and the driver did not report any.

Domestic Disturbance – NW Maplecrest Wy – Deputies were dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies leaned that a 12yo male was calling to report that his 14yo brother had hit their mother then left the house to their father’s nearby house. The argument began over school clothing, so the mother decided to remove the boy’s bedroom door as punishment due to the argument and his behavior. When the mother tried to remove the door with a drill, the 14yo wrestled the drill away and in the process threw his mother to the ground causing injuries. Deputies spoke with the 14yo who admitted to trying to stop the mother from taking the bedroom door off with the drill because he thinks he has the right to privacy. This case was referred to the Washington County Juvenile Department.