Wildfire near Manning prompts Level 1 evacuation

A residential fire that has spread into adjoining wildland near Highway 26 and 47 in Manning has prompted a Level 1 evacuation for a one mile area south and east of the fire at the Highway 26 Highway 47 Banks turnoff, the Banks Fire District said.

The district said the evacuation was precautionary due to incoming high winds expected Saturday afternoon.

“Prepare your bags , food, water, animals and kids. Keep watching for a Level 2 Order,” Banks Fire spokesperson Scott Adams urged.

Oregon has a three-tiered evacuation system, known as “BE READY. BE SET. GO NOW!”

Level One (“BE READY”), coded green, means be ready to evacuate.

“Older adults, families with children, people with disabilities, livestock and pet owners, and those with limited access to transportation should consider evacuating at Level One,” the Oregon Office of Emergency Management (OEM) said earlier this year.

The agency advised people in an area under a Level One evacuation level to check in with their neighbors and share information.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said that they were assisting in notifications to residents within the evacuation area.

Level 2 means to “be set” to go at a moment’s notice and that there is significant danger in the area. Those who feel unsafe should leave. Read the below story for a more in-depth look at Oregon’s evacuation system (no subscription required).