Washington County burn ban lifted

The summer burn ban enacted throughout Washington County was lifted Friday, the Banks Fire District and Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said.

“With the help of cooler temperatures and an increase in humidity levels, the Washington County Fire Defense Board moved to lift the ban, which had been in place since mid-June,” a press release from the agencies read.

On Sunday October 1, the Oregon DEQ burn season will open as well, clearing the way for yard debris and other burning to take place. That burn window closes December 15.

Fire agencies urged that residents take a look at local regulations to ensure compliance with burning laws.

Depending on the type of burning and location of the burn taking place, residents might fall under the jurisdiction of regulations set forth by the Oregon DEQ, Oregon Department of Forestry, and the Oregon Department of Agriculture.

“It is never legal to burn trash, garbage, paper, cardboard, any man made things or dimensional lumber,” said Banks Fire spokesperson Scott Adams.

“You can call our station 503-324-6262 ext. 5 for the daily burn message or check out our website at www.banksfire.org for up to date information on burning,” he added.

“Once the DEQ season begins for rural residents, visit burndaymessage.com for burning information,” a social media from Forest Grove Fire & Rescue read.

Both agencies noted that fire departments lack the authority to enforce smoke-related air quality complaints.

“Remember that you will need to attend to all burns, and have water and a shovel handy just in case things get out of control. If you ever have ANY concern that your pile might be getting out of control call 911 IMMEDIATELY and let us come help,” Adams said.