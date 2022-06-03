Brush up now on wildfire evacuation levels

It’s been a wet spring in this region, but with summer weather on the way, fire danger will soon rise.

For those who live in and at the edge of wilderness areas, now is the time to brush up on evacuation procedures, the Oregon Office of Emergency Management (OEM) said.

Oregon has a three-tiered evacuation system, known as “BE READY. BE SET. GO NOW!”

“With impacts ranging from the tragic loss of lives, homes and businesses, to safely evacuating when threatened by wildfire, to poor air quality caused by smoke, as well as road and trail closures—most Oregonians are all too familiar with our state’s steady increase in wildfire activity over the past decade,” said OEM Director Andrew Phelps. “Wildfire Awareness Month is a time when state agencies and partners come together to ensure the public has . . .

