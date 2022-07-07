What businesses used the most water in Banks last year?

Following a summer of water curtailment and worries of water shortages in Banks in 2021, this summer has been a milder season so far. With fixes in place to help address some of the city’s water infrastructure, 2022 could be a kinder year for the city, which maintains its own water supply. In response to a public records request by the Banks Post, the city of Banks said the following businesses, which include apartment complexes, used the most water in 2021.

1. Hampton Lumber

Coming in at the top spot, Hampton Lumber is the number one commercial user of water from Banks’ water system with 479,420 cubic feet of water used in 2021.

2. Banks School District

The Banks School District also augments their water with their own well, so their place at number 2 . . .

