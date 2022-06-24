Recalls, resignations, elections: Numerous positions are open in local government

Recalls, resignations, elections and open positions mean that local governments are trying to fill a number of open spots, including seats on the city council, the fire board, and several boards and commissions.

Elections for four city positions will be held in November

The city of Banks has begun to promote the upcoming November 8 election, where four city positions must be filled, including the position of mayor and three city council seats.

Currently, Stephanie Jones is mayor, a two-year term, Marsha Kirk holds council seat 1, a four-year term, —Kirk plans to run again—council position 3 was vacated by former councilor Erica Harold-Heine and is up for election for a four-year term, and position 5, held currently by Council President Mark Gregg, is also up for a four-year term. All positions are . . .

