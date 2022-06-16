Banks Fire District Board position opens

With the recall of former Board Chair Mark Schmidlin, the Banks Fire District Board must appoint a new board member to fill the empty spot.

Interested applicants in the district—Banks, Timber, Buxton, Manning, Hayward and vicinity—have until June 24 at 5 p.m.to put in an application. If the board doesn’t get three applicants by then, the deadline will be extended. Once three applications are received, the board plans to wait 24 hours and then close the application window.

The successful applicant will serve the remainder of Schmidlin’s term, which lasts through June 30, 2023.

Board members must either be a registered voter within the district or own property within the district.

Those wishing to submit an application were asked to drop off their application at district offices during business hours (13430 NW Main St . . .

We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on in our independent newsroom. Join us with a digital subscription today. Click here to subscribe.

You have reached content available exclusively to Banks Post digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.