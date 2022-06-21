Another vacancy opens on Banks City Council

The Banks City Council now has two vacancies after former councilor Mike Rainey recently stepped down and Erica Harold-Heine announced her resignation in early May.

Banks Mayor Stephanie Jones said Rainey told her he “just doesn’t have the time with his new business to devote to it.”

Harold-Heine told the Banks Post she decided to resign over what she described as bullying from City Councilor Pete Edison and what she perceived as a lack of leadership from Jones.

City Council President Mark Gregg asked city staff during the council’s June 14 work session if an announcement about the two open positions could be added to that evening’s city council agenda so that the city might begin receiving applications from interested citizens as soon . . .

