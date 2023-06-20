Log truck loses load in Banks

A log truck suffered a mechanical issue—the rear log trailer appears to have come off—and ended up partially depositing a pile of logs into the roadway at Sunset Avenue and Main Street in Banks.

Photo from the scene of a a log truck that lost its load in Banks Tuesday, June 20 2023 courtesy Melissa Polley

Photos from the scene show the trailer of the log truck detached with one end of the logs resting on the pavement across from the Banks Fire District offices in Banks, in front of the bus stop.

The intersection is frequented by log trucks making the turn to bring a load to Hampton Lumber, their final destination.

“The driver turned a little too quick for his load and it dumped out onto Sunset,” Washington County Sheriff’s Office Detective Anel Cerić said in an email to the Banks Post.

Cerić said that no one was injured.

“Please use caution this morning when driving through town,” the city of Banks said in a statement.

The city confirmed Sunset Avenue was closed to traffic, and that Market Street and Depot Street were open to local traffic only.

“This closure is anticipated to last a few hours,” the city added.

Banks Fire District station personnel told the Banks Post that the logs and truck weren’t blocking any firefighting apparatus.

This story has been updated with a statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.