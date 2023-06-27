Library events promise reading, chalk art, and wine

Family Story Time in the Park

Geared for early readers and younger, this family event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 28 at Greenville City Park near the gazebo. The library said that there would be books and activities available for attendees.

Greenville City Park is located at 41905 NW Arbor Park Loop.

Summer Reading event: Chalk Art

Library staff will host an all-ages hourlong chalk art event at Greenville Park Thursday, June 29 at 2 p.m. near the gazebo.

Chalk is provided, and the event promises a chalk obstacle course.

Raise a Glass

Tickets to the Friends of the Banks Public Library’s annual Raise a Glass fundraiser, scheduled for Sunday, July 9 at the Glenwood-area OutAZABlue restaurant on Highway 6 are nearly sold out.

“Just found out we only have [five] tickets left,” Friends of the Banks Public Library President Stephanie Jones—and, unrelated to that role, the mayor of Banks—said Monday evening in an email to the Banks Post. “It should be a great fundraiser for the library,” she added.

Jones said the friends group planned to sell 70 tickets at $60 each to the event.

The ticket purchase webpage for the fundraiser said the group hoped to raise $9,000 to help fund the group’s efforts to support the Banks Public Library.

“This year all funds raised will be used for support of special programs,” the friends group said on their ticketing page.

As of 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, the group had raised $4,205 of the goal.

The ticket nets an attendee a three-course meal at the Mediterranean-style restaurant along Gales Creek, and a ticket to the fundraiser’s Heads and Tails game, a variant on the classic raffle.

Tickets can be purchased online or inside the Banks Public Library.

The event also features a silent auction.

The Banks Public Library is located at 42461 NW Market Street in Banks.