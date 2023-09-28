Homecoming week is here

It’s Homecoming week in Banks, with a parade, a dance, and of course, the Homecoming football game against North Marion Friday night.

Friday afternoon will see a short parade from Trellis Way to Main Street to the Banks High School and Banks Middle School parking lot following a school assembly.

The city of Banks said they would be blocking access to NW Trellis Way at 2:00 p.m. Friday to clear the street.

The parade means Banks Elementary School pickups will need to be altered.

“The pickup line will begin at the corner of NW Arbor Park Loop and NW Trellis Way,” the city said. “Please do not block driveways, streets, or intersections in the subdivision.”

After the parade ends, Trellis Way will be reopened, and the school pickup line will move onto Trellis Way to wait for students to be released from school.

Friday evening, the Braves will take on North Marion’s Huskies for the Homecoming game starting at 7 p.m.

For those who can’t watch the game in-person, streaming options for the game can be found online.

The game will see the debut of the new track around Kelly Field.

“The homecoming queen will be announced at halftime,” the school district promised.

For those wondering, there will be no National Guard cannon firing this year.

This year’s court members are:

Freshman – Emily Rogers

Sophomore – Lucy SanAgustin

Junior – Lexi Crafton

Seniors – Lena Duyck, Emily Jordan, and Ireland Wilson

The Homecoming dance is scheduled for Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Banks Elementary School. Tickets must be purchased in advance.