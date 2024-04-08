Aerts Addition Open House is April 11

An open house to give surrounding property owners and Banks residents a look at the proposed Aerts Addition development is scheduled for April 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Banks Middle School (12850 NW Main Street).

There, AKS Engineering & Forestry LLC, a company hired by Holt Homes, the potential developer, will give an overview of the project that could bring 950 new homes to Banks. Also part of the proposed development are plans for a new public park and walking trails and paths, sites for commercial and industrial uses, new roads, and more.

The usual caveats apply: AKS Engineering & Forestry noted that the plans to build the development are preliminary which, according to AKS, include this list of hoops to jump through: a “Comprehensive Plan Map and Zoning Map amendments, an amendment to the Banks Transportation System Plan, a Master Planned Development including Concept and Detailed Development Plan, a phased Subdivision, a Property Line Adjustment, and a Conditional Use Permit and Site Design Review for the 20-acre public park.”

The meeting will be held in an open house style, meaning interested parties can drop in any time.

“Please note this meeting will be an informational meeting based on preliminary plans. These plans may be altered prior to submittal of the application to the City,” AKS said.

