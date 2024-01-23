Banks City Hall. Photo: Brenda Schaffer
Banks, City Council, News

Work session will examine draft Quail Valley development plans

by Chas Hundley on

More in Banks:

A Banks City Council work session scheduled for Tuesday evening will see councilors discuss a draft Developer Agreement with Holt Homes, which is hoping to build a new housing development in Banks on the current Quail Valley Golf Course location.

The agenda packet, which includes the draft agreement, can be found online (.pdf).

A work session means that no formal votes will be taken on the information in the meeting.

Held in a hybrid online and in-person format, the meeting can be viewed starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 23 at council chambers, or online or by phone via Zoom.
Banks’ council chambers are located at 13690 NW Main Street, Banks, OR 97106.

Meeting info:

Zoom link
If using phone only (no internet) call 1-253-215-8782
Meeting ID: 860 1657 1003
Passcode: 068084

Chas Hundley
+ posts

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

Tags:

Chas Hundley

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

Sign up for Banks area news in your inbox ↓