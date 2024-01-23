Work session will examine draft Quail Valley development plans

A Banks City Council work session scheduled for Tuesday evening will see councilors discuss a draft Developer Agreement with Holt Homes, which is hoping to build a new housing development in Banks on the current Quail Valley Golf Course location.

The agenda packet, which includes the draft agreement, can be found online (.pdf).

A work session means that no formal votes will be taken on the information in the meeting.

Held in a hybrid online and in-person format, the meeting can be viewed starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 23 at council chambers, or online or by phone via Zoom.

Banks’ council chambers are located at 13690 NW Main Street, Banks, OR 97106.

