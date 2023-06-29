Highway 47 reopens north of Banks

Just in time for Independence Day traffic, Highway 47 is once again open, an Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson said.

The final stage in a project to replace the bridge over West Fork Dairy Creek began June 19, closing the state highway at Banks’ northern city limits.

“There may be intermittent lane closures but the highway is open,” ODOT’s Don Hamilton told the Banks Post in an email Thursday afternoon.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, ODOT’s tripcheck.com still showed the highway as closed.