A road closed sign on Highway 47 for the West Fork Dairy Creek bridge replacement on July 13, 2022. Photo: Chas Hundley
Highway 47, News, Traffic

Highway 47 reopens north of Banks

by on

More in Highway 47:

Just in time for Independence Day traffic, Highway 47 is once again open, an Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson said.

The final stage in a project to replace the bridge over West Fork Dairy Creek began June 19, closing the state highway at Banks’ northern city limits.

“There may be intermittent lane closures but the highway is open,” ODOT’s Don Hamilton told the Banks Post in an email Thursday afternoon.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, ODOT’s tripcheck.com still showed the highway as closed.

Chas Hundley - Banks Post
+ posts

Unlock all stories and support the independent Banks Post newsroom with a digital subscription.

Subscribe to the Banks Post Today

Sign up for Banks area news in your inbox ↓

New patients only, no cash value, cannot be combined with any other offers