Jackknifed semi blocks Highway 47 north of Buxton

Highway 47 is closed due to a jackknifed semi truck which spilled lumber across the highway about two miles north of the Highway 47 and 26 junction (Staley’s Junction).

According to Banks Fire District spokesperson Scott Adams, the vehicle left the roadway, with minor injuries resulting.

“Expect significant delays,” Adams said in a social media post.

Those attempting to get to Vernonia can instead continue driving west on Highway 26 until reaching Timber Road, turning right and heading north until Timber Road rejoins Highway 47 south of Vernonia.

For additional information and to see when they highway has reopened, visit the Oregon Department of Transportation’s tripcheck.com.