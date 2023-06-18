Highway 47 closure begins Monday

The final stage (hopefully) in a project to replace the bridge over West Fork Dairy Creek will begin in earnest Monday on Banks’ northern edge.

You can read all the details in a previous story here.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said that after work begins Monday, June 19, the highway will be closed for a few weeks to apply a new surface to the bridge. A notice on the state’s tripcheck.com estimates work completion by June 30.

“After the new surface is applied, it’ll take a few days to cure before we can reopen the bridge,” ODOT said in June 16 press release.

“This work is weather dependent, so our schedule may change,” the agency noted.