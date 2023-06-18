Highway 47 closure begins Monday

The final stage (hopefully) in a project to replace the bridge over West Fork Dairy Creek will begin in earnest Monday on Banks’ northern edge.
You can read all the details in a previous story here.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said that after work begins Monday, June 19, the highway will be closed for a few weeks to apply a new surface to the bridge. A notice on the state’s tripcheck.com estimates work completion by June 30.
“After the new surface is applied, it’ll take a few days to cure before we can reopen the bridge,” ODOT said in June 16 press release.
“This work is weather dependent, so our schedule may change,” the agency noted.
Unlock all stories and support the independent Banks Post newsroom with a digital subscription.