Highway 47 closed at Nowakowski Road for jackknifed semi

A jackknifed semi has resulted in the closure of Highway 47 at Nowakowski Road between Buxton and Tophill, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.
The closure follows a separate closure of Highway 26 just south of the area at Staley’s Junction in Buxton.
Icy road conditions continue in the area, according to ODOT’s Tripcheck.com.
