Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Banks

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a child died Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in the Arbor Village development in Banks.

According to a press release issued Tuesday night, deputies responded to the 12000 block of NW Ashton Drive just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies and personnel from the Banks Fire District responded to reports of a single vehicle traffic crash and began lifesaving efforts at the scene.

“Unfortunately, the child did not survive,” the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, the sheriff’s office noted, adding that there was no indication that speed, alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.

The sheriff’s office said that the identity of those involved in the crash were not being released at this time.