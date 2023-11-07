Rainier resident killed, North Plains resident injured in Friday crash on Highway 6

The Oregon State Police released additional details following a fatal crash that saw Highway 6 closed for about five hours on Friday.

According to a summary of the preliminary investigation released by the Oregon State Police, that agency first responded to a crash between a log truck and a passenger car on Highway 6 near mile post 12 at 7:08 a.m. Friday, November 3.

The preliminary investigation was not made publicly available in full and was not reviewed by this newspaper.

According to the summary of the preliminary investigation, a loaded Kenworth log truck driven by 67-year-old North Plains resident Michael Julius Woodward was traveling east when a westbound Toyota Prius, operated by Tyler James Street, 30, a Rainier resident, crossed the center line and struck the log truck head-on.

Street was declared dead at the scene, which occurred about 10 miles east of the city of Tillamook.

The log truck driver suffered minor injuries.

In addition to OSP, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Tillamook Fire District, and the Oregon Department of Transportation all responded to the crash.

The death is the first on the highway since the release of the Wilson River Highway Corridor Study in September.