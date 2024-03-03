Highway 26 at Staley’s Junction Sunday, March 3 2024. Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office
Highway 26 closed at Staley’s Junction because of hazards, downed power lines

by Chas Hundley on

2:45 p.m. update: The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said that Highway 26 had reopened.

Highway 26 is closed at the Highway 47 junction (Staley’s Junction in Buxton) in both directions due to downed power lines and hazardous road conditions, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

The agency had been sharing photos of icy roads and vehicles that had crashed in the region all morning after snow swept through western Washington County overnight and into the morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Oregon State Police were also aiding at the scene.

ODOT’s Tripcheck.com did not yet have the road closure listed as of 1:10 p.m., but traffic cameras showed a Washington County Sheriff’s Office SUV parked across the highway.

Just after 2 p.m., Highway 47 was closed, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office due to a separate incident. Click the link below for more information.,

Highway 47 closed at Nowakowski Road for jackknifed semi
Chas Hundley
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

Chas Hundley

