First Election Results: Banks School Board

Polls have closed for the May 16 special district election, and the Washington County Elections Division has released the first count of ballots already received.

Another batch is expected Tuesday night around 10 p.m.

Two positions were open on the Banks School board this election.

In position 3, incumbent Daniel Streblow faces challenger Joseph Buliga. The first batch of results showed Streblow in the lead with 51.9% of the vote to Buliga’s 47.9%.

10 p.m. update: Buliga ate into Streblow’s lead slightly with the latest results. As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, the total sits at 51.73% for Streblow, 48.13% for Buliga.

In position 5, incumbent Will Moore faces challenger Ayla Hofler. The first batch of results showed Moore in the lead with 53.1% of the vote to Hofler’s 46.4%.

10 p.m. update: Hofler went up slightly, and Moore’s lead narrowed, sitting now with Moore still enjoying the widest lead in the two school board races at Moore’s 52.71% to Hofler’s 46.88%.

Results will be continue to be posted to the county’s voter turnout webpage and submitted to the Oregon Secretary of State’s office.

The county plans to report vote totals again tonight at 10 p.m., then Wednesday, May 17 at 4 p.m., Friday May 19 at 4 p.m., and again on Friday, May 26 at 4 p.m.

The final report will come Monday, June 1 at 4 p.m. when the vote is certified.

Where’s my ballot?

Washington County voters can track the status of their ballot through BallotTrax.