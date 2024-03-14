Emergency culvert replacement will close Sellers Road near Banks Thursday

Sellers Road will close for most of one day for an emergency culvert replacement just outside of Banks city limits.

The road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Banks Road to Highway 26; local access will be allowed outside of the actual culvert repair site. The below map shows the approximate location of the culvert.

Those with questions were urged to contact the county at 503-846-7623 or by email at [email protected]. The closure is also listed on the county’s emergency road alerts site at wc-roads.com.