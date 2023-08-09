City to screen ‘The Goonies’ August 11 at Greenville Park

The city of Banks will host the second “Movies in the Park” event this year at Greenville City Park Friday, August 11.

This time, the city will be screening an Oregon favorite: The Goonies.

The cult classic, filmed in Astoria, is probably the most famous film shot in Oregon.

“Bring your blankets & snacks,” the city said, promising that the free event would start at dusk.

Previously, the city showed “The Rise of Gru” in July.