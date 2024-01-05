City eyes changes to transportation plan

A public hearing will be held during the city of Banks regular city council meeting, Tuesday, January 9 some time around 6 p.m. to consider proposed changes to the Banks Transportation System Plan.

The meeting will be held in-person and online via zoom. A link to the zoom meeting can be found online. Opening the council agenda packet at that link will also show a redlined .pdf noting the proposed changes.

Here’s how the city explained it in a public meeting notice:

“Changes include updates to mobility targets at the OR 47 and OR 6 eastbound ramp intersection and future forecast volumes at multiple sites. Projects 1, 5 and 14 were also revised to include ODOT recommended improvements and related figures. Additional revisions were made to Tables 2 and 3 and new traffic volume figures added to the appendix materials. This is a public meeting where the City Council will take public testimony, deliberate, and consider adopting the changes.”

Interested parties can also see copies, along with supporting documents and staff reports, at city hall.

Those wishing to submit written testimony can do so by contacting City Recorder Angie Lanter at 13680 NW Main Street, Banks, OR 97106 or [email protected]. Written comments must be received by 2 p.m. January 9 to be included.