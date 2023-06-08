Braves win second baseball championship

The Banks Braves defeated the Cascade Christian Challengers 3-0 on Saturday, June 3 in Eugene, winning the OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union’s 3A baseball championship final.

Adding to their first 4A championship win in 2019 against the Henley Hornets, the win is the Braves baseball team’s second state championship win in school history

The OSAAtoday, the in-house digital publication for the Oregon School Activities Association noted that Banks’ Wyatt Hesselman fired a three-hitter with two walks and nine strikeouts, leading the Braves to 3-0 victory.

“I felt really confident out there,” Hesselman, a junior at BHS, said. “That was one of my better games, for sure.”

The team was coached by head coach Joe Baumgartner, with Jim Gerlinger and Kent Bond rounding out the assistant coaches.

Unlock all stories and support the independent Banks Post newsroom with a digital subscription.

The full team roster includes Wyatt Hesselman, Justin Walters, Kade Long, Christian Lyda, Luke McAuley – Bigsby, Jackson VanDomelen, Jack Lyda, Lane Gilbert, Ashton Crossen, Riley Perdew, Kale Janzen, Lincoln Holscher, Logan Kind, Blake Jewett, and Wyatt Selleck.

Those who missed the game can find it online (paid subscription is required, visit our affiliate link to subscribe).